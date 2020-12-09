Gene Dorio | Fringe-Speak in Baker Column

As a geriatric physician in the Santa Clarita Valley for 33 years, I take strong exception to The Signal publishing “The Great American Mask Scam” by guest commentator, Brian Baker (Dec. 2).

Most of this valley knows I doggedly have fought for the rights of older adults for decades. I am an ardent supporter of First Amendment free speech rights, but find this commentary disseminates misinformation while pitting science and public health against political bias.

The Signal editors have allowed controversial fringe words like “scam,” “hoax” and “hysteria” to be injected into the conversation, and is solely meant to echo the presidential pulpit, and divide readers. I know our newspaper is capable of rising to a higher professional level.

Wearing a mask is one of many critical remedies controlling this virus and countless evidence-based scientific papers have enumerated the benefits. The pandemic is a medical problem and must be solved through science (including vaccines, social distancing, contact tracing and testing), not political hype.

Advising and advocating citizens to wear a mask is not a scam, and The Signal might join in to better serve the health and welfare of our community.

Gene Dorio

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: Mr. Baker’s opinions are his own, and his column did not represent our views on this issue. We strongly encourage the wearing of masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.