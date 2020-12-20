Paul Butler | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita

Please join me in wishing the city of Santa Clarita a very happy 33rd birthday.

Originally from England, my wife and I with our two then-very-young children first moved here in 2001 on a two-year work assignment. We loved Santa Clarita so much we moved back in 2006 to start our own business and have been here ever since.

Our city has been blessed with great leadership from the beginning — men and women of high character and high competence with their vision set on being of service rather than self-interest. In turn, the city has always encouraged residents to be fully engaged by being transparent and attentive to the evolving needs of those who call Santa Clarita home. We live in a multiple award-winning city that consistently demonstrates fiscal responsibility.

I encourage you to drop an email to City Manager Ken Striplin or one of the City Council members just to let them know how much you appreciate their work — especially when you consider the challenges we have worked through this year. If you know a city employee give them a big virtual hug!

Happy birthday, Santa Clarita, and may we all do what we can each do in the year ahead to help make our city an even better place to live, work and play.

Paul Butler

Valencia