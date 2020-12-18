Scorpion Marketing donates to Boys and Girls Club

During an annual holiday charity event, the Valencia-based marketing company Scorpion delivered gifts to families from the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation on Friday.

The company’s goal was to adopt 25 families from the Boys and Girls Club, which was met after Scorpion employees collectively raised $25,000 to purchase gifts for the families.

Scorpion employee Allegra Osati loads donated gifts from Scorpion into vehicles for delivery to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club on Friday, 121820. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Every year, Scorpion does a holiday charity event and this year it seemed like people wanted to do something along the lines of ‘adopt a family,’ since this year’s been so challenging for so many people, so we decided to roll with that,” said Mallory Nicol, director of public relations and events with Scorpion.

The surplus of the charity event allowed the company to adopt an additional few families from the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, which aims to support families with children who were diagnosed with cancer.

Scorpion employees, Cameron Javier, left, and Jay Boncato load load bins full of donated gifts from Scorpion into trucks for delivery to the Santa Claritaq Valley Boys & Girls Club on Friday, 121820. Dan Watson/The Signal

This year, employees from Scorpion were given a survey to decide how the company will partake in the annual charity event. From that survey, Nicol said there was an overwhelming desire to support the youth in the SCV.

“We love to help local organizations as much as possible,” said Nicol. “Specifically organizations related to children, cancer or hunger.”

Janine Fairall, left, of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club joins Scorpion employees, Mallory Nicol, and Brianna Davidson, right, as they prepare to load table full of donated gifts from Scorpion into trucks for delivery to the Boys & Girls Club on Friday, 121820. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We are incredibly moved by Scorpion’s generosity,” Matthew Nelson, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club of SCV, said in a prepared statement. “The holiday adoption program is an annual tradition but we’ve never seen this level of giving before. Scorpion is providing holiday joy to 20 Boys & Girls Club families in need, fulfilling each family’s Christmas wish list. Boys & Girls Club is proud to be able to connect such a generous local business with families in need here in the Santa Clarita Valley.”