Thomas Oatway | A New Banana Republic?

Seventeen state attorneys general have filed a brief in support of the Texas attorney general’s brief to the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt led the brief, which was also joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia. Arizona filed a separate, more limited amicus brief “respecting” Texas’ complaint.

OK, let them step away from our experiment with a constitutional democratic republic. When they become dissatisfied with the Trump autocracy, tell them to pound sand. I am guessing that their Banana Republic of Trumpland will not last 250 years.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia