Arthur Saginian | The Blind Spot of the Left

Looking at the current state of affairs at the Capitol, one wonders how pro-Trump protesters breached Capitol security — they (were) in the building. Who allowed that? Not only that, they were open-faced… not masked. I ’m not thinking about Covid-19. I ’m thinking about anonymity. They ’re not afraid of being identified. This is a bit telling of who and what is on each side of this…this… whatever you want to call it.

I don’t think the left is prepared for this sort of confrontation, even though it was the left that created the conditions that led up to it. Four years of ignoring the rule of law and scornfully mocking literally half the voting population of this country, and this what you get. Watching the major news channels it ’s clear to me that the left still cannot see the role they played, and they likely never will — they are that dense with self-righteousness.

I am certain they are saying the exact same thing of the right, but it was the left that took “first blood” this time.

So this is the picture. This is no longer a matter of who is right or who is wrong, who is good or who is bad. Concepts like “taking the high road” become irrelevant. This is fast becoming a matter of who can beat who in a street fight, and this is the main reason the framers of the Constitution gave citizens the right to bear arms because they knew something like this was bound to happen — where laws and the human character would fail and we would once again need to resort to violence to restore the republic.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita