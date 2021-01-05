Jill Klajic-Ryan | Remembering Allan Cameron

I have just received the devastating news of the death of my lifelong dear friend and sometimes partner in crime Allan Cameron. Allan Cameron has spent many years working for and defending the Santa Clarita Valley. He was a man who loved his community, and he cherished and love the friendship of his wife Karen. Allan was a protector of the helpless, generous to a fault, and fought relentlessly for his political party, animals, the environment and his friends. I will miss him and may his kind soul find peace and an audience that will always appreciate his eloquence.

Jill Klajic-Ryan

Former Santa Clarita City Council member

Turlock