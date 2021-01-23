Judy Propri | Garcia Was Right to Question

I think Rep. Mike Garcia was correct to question the election results, since irregularities had occurred in some states with changing state law without their own legislatures involved.

I was one of those asking him to object. On Nov. 7 or 8, on the Mark Levin Show, he had Ken Starr and Hans von Spakovsky as guests. According to Hans, the Democrats had filed 100 lawsuits before the presidential election. He said the one common thing about them was that they challenged the security measures states had in place for voting. In one state they challenged signature comparison and verification. This type of thing is what Mike and a lot of us question. Personally, I question the number of mail-in ballots that were begun originally for those with physical disabilities or health issues such that they could not stand in line. At one point I had to request one for myself.

Biden said seven times during the campaign that he was running for the Senate. As a senior, I can tell you that is not a “senior moment.” It makes me further question irregularities.

Just for the record, I do not condone the actions of those on Jan. 6, any more than I condone the actions of Black Lives Matter in the destruction of businesses and the livelihoods of people.

But I do have lots of questions.

Judy Propri

Castaic