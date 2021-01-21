Lisa McDougald | Disgusted by Electoral College Vote

I am writing to express my disgust in Rep. Mike Garcia’s vote to object to President Joe Biden’s electoral wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania even after the mob of Donald Trump supporters violently attacked the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Just one day later, the headline, “Garcia stands behind objection to presidential election results,” appeared in this newspaper.

To Garcia I ask, what were you thinking? Were you thinking at all? You are acting like an anonymous troll on the internet rather than an elected official serving the people. You have used your position of leadership to bring serious harm to our country.

Additionally, you took it upon yourself to sow doubts about the Biden presidential election win long before official certification. This was a free and fair election. More than 60 courts ruled the elections were valid due to lack of evidence presented and zero proof of fraud found. You had no business legitimizing these conspiracies.

I have read that some members of Congress will be removed for their actions. You deserve to be one of them.

Lisa McDougald

Valencia