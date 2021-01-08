Lois Eisenberg | Pretty Sure She Doesn’t Like Trump

Donald Trump’s pardons are reaching new lows of power.

Pardoning his swamp people is like staining the Oval Office carpet, parasites devouring a corpse.

The new administration will need to have the White House fumigated twice from the stench that Trump has left there.

These pardons are appalling and aren’t deserving.

If you lie to cover up for the president, you get pardoned.

If you are a corrupt politician, you get a pardon.

These immoral pardons have done disastrous damage to the United States’ international standing.

More than half of Trump’s pardons went to people who did not meet the Justice Department’s criteria.

For example, and I quote:

“In order to receive a pardon, petitioners are supposed to have served their sentences, demonstrated genuine remorse for their crimes and led a productive life afterward.”

The United States has reached new lows of power caused by Trump, who has brought the United States and its people into a very dark abyss.

Hope and joy is in the near future and we will see “happy days are here again.”

I could go on and on about Trump, the worst president America has ever had, but I don’t want to overstay my stay.

My birthday is in January and the best present will be on Jan. 20, 2021, the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita