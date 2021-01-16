Stephen Smith | Forgive Them, for They Know Not….

Seventy-five million Donald Trump supporters are outraged and appalled by what happened inside the walls of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Our hearts go out to all the people who have suffered because of it. The individuals involved should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Thankfully, that is happening. In the greatest act of fascism in American history, elected Democrats, Big Tech and the mainstream media are engaged in silencing (Amazon, Google, Twitter, etc.), cleansing (ABC News and other media), and canceling (elected leadership by their middle-class-destroying policies) anyone who has been associated with or supported Donald Trump. Think Tail Gunner Joe McCarthy: “Are you or have you ever been a member of the Communist ‘now Republican’ Party?”

What is not being heard is the plaintive cry from the McCarthy era, “Have you no sense of decency?” I would suggest they do not.

Once upon a time we had a president who demonstrated a great sense of decency despite his prescient understanding how our freedoms and the Constitution are under attack: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

So said Ronald Reagan.

If you listen carefully, on inauguration day 2021 you may hear people of faith who still believe in the idea that is America, praying, “Abba, forgive them, for they know not what they have done.”

The liturgically oriented may recite a litany of political saints: John Locke, Montesquieu, Adam Smith, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, Thomas Aquinas, Cicero, Plato, Moses, George Orwell, Ayn Rand, W. Cleon Skousen and Friedrich Hayek. The credo might include, “Do you reject the works of Marx, Mao, Stalin, The Squad, Lenin, Pol Pot, Big Tech, Legacy Media, Che and Castro?

“We do!”

On the hallowed fields of Gettysburg, Abraham Lincoln reminded us, “Our fathers brought forth, upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure.”

Now is our time of testing. Those who love America and the principles upon which our nation was founded are under assault. The never-ending restrictions and silencing are the way to enrage people who yearn to be free. Our leftist ruling elite have demonstrated an eerie combination of lies, deceit and power, to achieve their goals and a frightening honesty about what those goals are:

One-party rule by suppressing opposition to ensure we have a post-constitutional government by destroying balance of power and the checks and balances system.

Divide us by focusing on differences based on race, class, gender, sexual orientation and religion. Reject our national motto, E Pluribus Unum. (Out of many, one people.) People who embrace individual freedom and liberty.

Dictate public opinion through indoctrination and information control by partnering with the press, education, entertainment industry and social media as tools of public policy.

Look to one-world government as an ideal. Nationalism is reviled.

Shifts focus away from individual rights to state and collective rights.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at Voice of America, just warned, “Censorship, wokeness, political correctness, it all points in one direction, authoritarianism as moral righteousness.” … “It is not who we are.”

It is what we are becoming.

There is not enough space here to list the litany of lies that have been perpetrated upon the American people by our ruling elite leftists. From COVID restrictions not based on scientific method to misquoting the president and making charges against him based on falsified information.

Their greatest delusion is that by rewarding the unproductive and punishing the productive, society benefits. The second is that government will make better decisions over how the fruits of your labor is spent than you will.

Leftist efforts to censor, cancel and cleanse society of 75 million Trump supporters will only lead to more distrust of government, anger and unrest, as will impeachment proceedings only make Joe Biden’s call for unity profoundly specious.

Stephen Smith is with the California School Choice Foundation and can be reached there. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.