Steven H. Baron | Garcia Supports Election Integrity

This is a rebuttal to the Jan. 9 letter of Alec Schlossman.

Schlossman states that as the Capitol was stormed on Jan. 6, it was impossible (at least for him) to not think about Rep. Mike Garcia because of Garcia’s Jan. 4 decision to reject certain states’ electoral votes, and implies that Garcia’s decision was linked to support of the Capitol break-in. By this reasoning, Schlossman should accuse 140 House members and 12 senators whose sentiments are identical to Garcia’s.

The Nov. 12 assertion of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history” is absurd, unless you believe the agency thoroughly investigated every presidential election since 1789 and was somehow able to compare the 2020 election with the others.

Schlossman goes on to quote CISA, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Just as Schlossman criticized Garcia for not offering evidence for believing in election malfeasance, Schlossman does the same in quoting CISA. He provides no evidence or documentation of what CISA examined.

Millions of Americans, Democrats as well as Republicans, have questioned the integrity of multiple facets of the electoral process in multiple states. Listed below are some of these objections:

Actions taken arbitrarily by state secretaries of state and other officials in violation of existing state and federal law, which require state legislative approval; harassment of poll watchers so that they could not adequately adjudicate; illegal vote counting after poll watchers had left the premises; thousands of ballots arriving at vote-counting facilities in the early morning hours; allegations of thousands of illegal votes from out-of-staters, the deceased, and illegal immigrants; votes counted multiple times; lax or no signature matching; altered voting machines to favor a certain candidate. In addition, there are hundreds of signed affidavits under penalty of perjury from poll watchers and other officials documenting some of the objections listed above.

By the way, wouldn’t you like to know what was in those suitcases that were hidden under a table and rolled out after a polling facility was closed in Atlanta, captured by a security camera and prominently played on national newscasts within days after the election?

Congressman Garcia, in denying the electoral votes in certain states, has taken a bold and courageous step in assuring integrity to the voting process, and for which I and thousands of other citizens in the 25th District salute him.

Given the suspicion about the 2020 election, it is incumbent on the incoming Congress to set up an investigative body like the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, to assist the states in question (Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia) to render a comprehensive report detailing and adjudicating all allegations of fraud and malfeasance, and recommendations to ensure the integrity of future elections.

If Congress fails to act, President Joe Biden can issue an executive order to create a commission, as President Lyndon Johnson did to create the Warren Commission. Thus, a comprehensive report detailing and adjudicating these issues in the battleground states will hopefully settle whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate or not.

The American people have a right to know about the integrity of the electoral process, and whether they voted in a fair election or in vain.

Steven H. Baron

Newhall