Susann Rizzo | A Call for Resignation

The following is a copy of a letter to Rep. Mike Garcia:

I am writing to you to let you know how utterly devastated I have been over the acts of violence in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Also, I am more than disheartened to know you participated in this event by being part of the group of legislators that attempted to challenge the Electoral College results.

You won the 25th Congressional seat with a bare 333-vote margin and were sworn into office on Jan. 3. Three days later, during the Electoral Vote counting by the full Congress, it seems you put your efforts into claiming the votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania did not comply with requirements of the Electoral Count Act. With no concrete legal findings to support this well-reviewed challenge in multiple courts, it is clear you did not uphold the Constitution as stated in the oath of office you took on Jan. 3, but instead apparently chose to seek status among those who were not supporting the legal and fair election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and wished to disrupt the Electoral Vote count.

Your actions on Jan. 6 are a breach of the oath of office you took on Jan. 3.

I feel you have hurt our democracy. I feel you have not worked to heal the divisions of this country but in fact have promoted them. I strongly request you resign from congressional seat 25.

Susann Rizzo

Valencia