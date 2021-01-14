Tom Santos | A State of Disbelief

So, Donald Trump supporters don’t believe Trump’s Justice Department, which came out publicly and affirmed that there was no fraud.

They don’t believe Trump’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which proclaimed the election to be “the most secure in American history.”

They don’t believe the legislative branch, which has now done its duty and certified the election of Joe Biden. They don’t believe the judicial branch, including the Supreme Court, with 61 failed cases – only some of those cases alleging fraud. They don’t believe state elections officials in multiple states, many run by Republicans who voted for Trump. They don’t believe methodical fact-checks that unravel the voter fraud lies that Trump is spewing and were used to incite an insurrection on our Capitol.

They don’t believe our American system. But they believe Donald Trump. A man who telegraphed his cry of election fraud well before the election was ever held and declared himself the winner midway through election night.

There is a system of government where people venerate an individual at the expense of all government institutions – at the expense of truth and reality. One where the corrupt rise to power, and keep it, through seditious coup attempts, propaganda-fueled insurrections, and a concerted effort at casting doubt on free and fair elections.

I won’t name it here, but it is not democracy.

Tom Santos

Saugus