I see that the liberal snowflakes are busy “pausing” several literary classics (“Of Mice and Men,” “Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird”) from the William S. Hart Union High School District reading list. Heaven forbid that their students would actually read something controversial and discuss it.

School is supposed to be about becoming educated, not indoctrinated with a leftist-leaning liberal mind-set.

Walt McKee

Valencia