Arthur Saginian | Examples of One-Party Rule

From former FBI Director James Comey to our illustrious “gods” in the entertainment industry, I am hearing that the Republican Party should be dissolved. What would that leave us — the Democratic Party, the independents, and all the others? What would happen to the 74 million who voted for Donald Trump? Would they be absorbed by all the others? Would they divide and form a bunch of new parties? Can you see how things like this are much easier said than done? It actually makes a person look stupid just to talk about it.

Unfortunately (for Democrats), getting rid of the Republican Party will not have the effect of getting rid of the Republican mindset. Our country will always have a division of owners and laborers. The only way to get rid of that is for the state to own everything. If that is our goal then the following list of one-party states may serve as models for us to follow: China, Cuba, Laos, North Korea, Vietnam, Eritrea, Nazi Germany, Soviet Union and Iran (theocracy).

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita