Barbara Dinius | Beware of Your Unemployment Tax Bill

Folks beware! Do you know you will have to pay federal unemployment taxes on your 2020 unemployment income? And, you have to disclose your stimulus checks, even the one you received in 2021, yet billionaire corporations that received millions in GRANTS will not have to repay! And, some billionaires will pay little, if any, taxes.

I would like someone to explain how someone unemployed and with no income due to this pandemic can possibly pay thousands of dollars in federal unemployment taxes. The fact the federal government is even doing this is unacceptable and unbelievable. Folks are stressed to the max and this additional burden is outrageous. PLEASE contact your federal representatives and demand emergency waivers for 2020 federal taxes on unemployment benefits.

Barbara Dinius

Canyon Country