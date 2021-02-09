Beverley Scott | Was Capitol Violence a Setup?

Five people died in a two-hour riot by approximately 200 people at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, and the left is calling it an insurrection. At least 25 died and more than 700 police were injured in protests across the country during the riots, burning and looting in May, June, July and August across the country in Minneapolis, Detroit, Oakland, St. Louis, Omaha, Kansas City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville, Davenport, Cicero, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Vallejo, Bakersfield, Seattle, Austin and Portland. The cost of the arson, vandalism and looting was $1 billion to $2 billion. The cost of lives lost or destroyed is immeasurable. Attorney General William Barr and the FBI’s Christopher Wray blamed anarchists and far-left extremist groups, including Antifa, for inciting and organizing (on social media, no less) violent riots. The left called these peaceful protests.

I suspect the insurrection narrative is to advance their power grab agenda to take more control over our lives and create a diversion so you won’t notice that Joe Biden is re-writing the Constitution. It’s just like when Adam Schiff created the Russia collusion hoax so you wouldn’t notice Hillary Clinton was deleting 33,000 emails, some of which were top-secret.

An insurrection is an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government. The rioters were obviously not there to help President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but rather to hurt Trump, so one would have to assume they are not Trump supporters. Nancy Pelosi said they should enact the Insurrection Act, which empowers the president to suppress civil disorder, insurrection or rebellion. The civil disorder occurred while Trump was in office, so it was within his authority to enact that law, not Pelosi. There has been no insurrection or rebellion since Biden has been in office, so why did he bring 25,000 federalized National Guard troops to the Capitol to guard his inauguration, and why are more than 5,000 still there? Why weren’t they treated as well as the hordes of immigrants coming across our southern border at the rate of 3,000 per day? They at least are not asked to sleep on a cement floor of an outdoor parking garage like our National Guard was. How can they rationalize having fences and barbed wire around the Capitol, but not at our southern border? It’s been weeks since the inauguration, so why are 5,000 still there? What message does this send to our citizens, and to the world?

Has D.C. become a police state like Venezuela? Or is this another setup by the left to create the appearance of insurrection so they can later manufacture license to surveil all who oppose them?

I’m not making light of what happened at the Capitol. It was wrong and those who participated in the break-in should be punished appropriately. But they were not trying to overthrow the government. If I’m not mistaken, the other 248,800 people at the Washington Monument to hear Trump’s speech loved Trump, so that’s just foolish on its face. Another disconcerting thing about the attack is that the FBI had prior information that there might be violence, yet no actions were taken to prepare the Capitol Police for such an event. It’s not surprising to read that that duty ultimately falls under the jurisdiction of Pelosi.

Obviously, it wasn’t Trump’s speech that caused the break-in, which occurred 20 minutes before he even finished his speech and about 2 miles away. And why weren’t the FBI and the Capitol Police better prepared for what they were forewarned was going to happen? Or was it all part of a setup?

Beverley Scott

Valencia