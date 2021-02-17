Bill Miranda | Take a staycation: Dine alfresco, stay local and explore!

What does the word staycation mean to you, Santa Clarita? For some, it can mean taking the weekend to catch up on sleep. But I encourage you to think differently for a moment — take a moment from your busy schedule to stop and smell the roses. I don’t mean literal roses, of course, although you are likely to find some at our Community Garden in Central Park. I’m talking about hitting the pause button and looking at all of the opportunities to treat yourself to a well-deserved reprieve.

What may seem like a brief treat-yourself moment just may be the boost you need. Lucky for you, Santa Clarita is a city filled with opportunities to explore, restaurants to safely gather and experiences to recharge your mind as we support our favorite local hotels and dining destinations, which have been hit especially hard during this pandemic.

It’s common knowledge in Santa Clarita that taking a staycation does not mean just staying home. The city has more than a dozen hotels that are waiting to book your stay and get you out of your home after months of restrictions. It can feel strangely satisfying to know that you don’t have to make your bed in the morning! From the classic beauty of the city’s signature hotels in Valencia to the rustic charm of Old Town Newhall, Santa Clarita offers lodging accommodations that are just minutes away from local excursions and restaurants — all for an affordable rate.

You may think your itinerary is set, but what is a staycation without exquisite cuisine from our local eateries? Residents have the option to enjoy an assortment of food that can be enjoyed at home — or at the hotel —by delivery or take-out, or you can enjoy a socially distanced night on the town and dine alfresco! Numerous eateries have taken the Safer Business Commitment and pledged to continue business with the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines and best practices. More than 200 local businesses, including your local favorites, have taken the Safer Business Commitment.

It’s especially important to support our local businesses that have fallen on hard times through this past year. Santa Clarita was celebrating its 30th anniversary of cityhood when I came on the council in 2017, and as I look back at all the challenges we have faced as a community since then, I am reminded how strong we have become during times of adversity.

Through numerous fires, an unspeakable school tragedy and much more, we will get through this. It’s that simple, and I hope you take the time to know that the power of hope starts with you. Please remember to take that feeling with you as you make leisurely plans over the weekend, because you will be supporting a local business along the way.

Remember that exploring the city also includes unique experiences like visiting the dozens of public art pieces that span across the city. These include Inertia at the Santa Clarita Valley Skate Park, the Imag_ne sculpture at the Valencia Public Library, the Art Bear series and many more.

Residents can learn more about local tourism and dining opportunities by going to VisitSantaClarita.com. There, you can find a complete list of local restaurants that have taken the Safer Business Commitment, in addition to those offering outdoor dining, pick-up and delivery services. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #VisitSantaClarita on social media and follow safety guidelines when out and enjoying our city.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]