Duane Mooring | Which Sounds More Orwellian?

This is in response to the Signal editorial board (“America, Welcome to ‘1984’”) opinion of Jan. 16.

The Signal is trying to convince us all that the “radical left” is leading us to a dystopian society as depicted in George Orwell’s “1984.”

In the novel, this dystopia was brought about by forcing lies upon the population and directing the population through demagoguery and disinformation – using psychological and physical force on any remaining “thoughtcriminals.” In “1984,” the government rewrote history and used lies similar to these:

“We had the biggest audience in the history of inaugural speeches.”

“I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

“He [Barack Obama] had it [child separation policy]. I brought the families together. I’m the one that put them together.”

“…we have signed more legislation than anybody. We broke the record of Harry Truman.”

“And then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.”

“And I watched … thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.”

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

“Today I’m proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

“[El Paso went from] one of the most dangerous cities in the country to one of the safest cities in the country overnight [after a wall was put up].”

“We pretty much shut it down [COVID-19] coming in from China.”

“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it.”

If you were to go into the crowd that breached the U.S. Capitol, every one of the Donald Trump supporters, whether in the rally crowd or at the forefront of the breach, would support every one of these Trump lies. I argue with Trump supporters online who ask where I get my information. If it’s from FactCheck.org or CDC.org or any reputable source, they will laugh – “well those are Democrat sources!” If you were thrust among the people at that rally and tried to hang on to truth, you would indeed feel just as Winston Smith felt as the protagonist in “1984.”

So, Signal, what sounds more Orwellian to you? Millions of people passionately repeating Trump lies or the people you cite who support Black Lives Matter, political correctness and the rule of law? Do you believe that Trump won the election by a “landslide”? Do you believe that the opinions in over 60 election fraud court cases overseen by a large body of judges (including many Trump appointees and the Supreme Court) were a conspiratorial hoax? You may be Winston Smith after his “re-education.”

Duane Mooring

Castaic