Lois Eisenberg | Cruz, Hawley Must Be Held Accountable

Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and other GOP senators are the enemy among us and must be held accountable for their treasonous acts.

Their objection of the 2020 presidential election, their account of that election was not valid, and yet they continued with their invalid beliefs, which more than 60 judges threw out of court and even the Supreme Court wouldn’t put it on their docket for their consideration.

Both senators insisted that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Both senators and other GOP senators contributed to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but these two senators were more adamant about the results of the 2020 presidential election being fraudulent and they made more headlines in doing so. Both senators knew in their hearts that the election was won fair and square, but were so brainwashed by (Donald Trump).

Both of these senators should be summoned to the Ethics Committee and be expelled from the Senate for their deplorable acts of treason.

Both senators have a right to their opinion, but trying to overthrow the U.S. Government is not acceptable, and again treasonous.

These senators have a past of party affiliation first, and not country first.

These senators have all ended up with a cult mentality. God help us if these disloyal senators end up getting their way with their treasonous acts and their disloyalty to the United States of America.

In praise of all the other senators, Democrats or Republicans, who believe in ethics, morals and integrity, and that America comes first, not party.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita