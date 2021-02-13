Lowell Kebschull | Vaccine System Lacking

I’m frustrated that I continue to be unsuccessful at getting appointments for my wife and me for our COVID-19 shots. We’re definitely in the age group eligible for the shots. Since our local drug stores and medical group don’t have helpful information regarding appointment availability, I’ve gone to http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/.

On that site I see a map of possibilities in Santa Clarita. Clicking on the pharmacies shown gives the message “no appointments are currently available.” The Magic Mountain site shows the outdated message, “Currently booking up to 1-29-21 [yesterday]. Sessions full but cancellations may become available.” Choosing Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is also unhelpful. Today’s information also comes up with outdated information. Previous attempts have shown supposedly open dates, but after I have chosen a date and spent time putting in personal medical information, I finally get to a page on which I am asked to choose a time. No times, though, are available now or in the months to come.

We’re doing our part to remain healthy and to follow the practices needed to keep others in our community healthy. I wish I could say the same for our state and county governmental offices.

Lowell Kebschull

Saugus