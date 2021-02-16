Lynn Wright | Was it Really the Most Pressing Issue?

So let me see if I understand this. In the past month we found out (former) President Donald Trump attempted to bully and coerce the Georgia secretary of state into “finding” him 11,780 more votes. He strongly considered firing the acting attorney general and replacing him with a lackey who would invalidate certain state election totals. He had no vaccine distribution plan to speak of, leaving absolute chaos for the new administration. And of course he incited a riot from his street thugs in an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States. Any one of these would have been prime topics to write a column about.

Instead we get the shrill (columnist) of the right wing in Santa Clarita, Betty Arenson, spilling a whole lot of ink on, what, Pete Buttigeg and his qualifications to be secretary of transportation? Seriously? That was your burning issue? Ms. Arenson, given your choice of subjects it begs the question, what color is the sky in your world?

Lynn Wright

Valencia