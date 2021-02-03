Optimist Day brings hope to community

The Optimist Club of Canyon Country asks the community to choose optimism Thursday, which is Optimist Day for 2021.

With the global pandemic continuing to affect the lives of people around the world, Optimists are choosing Optimism. “Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism,” Optimist Club President Jim Oliver said. “Our No. 1 priority is helping children in our community.”

Optimist members continue to find optimism by reciting the Optimist Creed. The creed is nearly a century old and is a promise that one makes to themselves to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness and prosperity to everyone you meet; and to press on to the greater achievements of the future, among other things.

The Optimist Club of Canyon Country has been supporting local youth since 2009. Programs and service projects that the club has been involved in include collecting toys and food over the holidays for the Spark of Love Toy Drive and the SCV Food Pantry, organizing a cape and mask program to distribute to needy children for Halloween, hosting Safety Town, a program that teaches young children safety awareness, participating in Relay for Life, giving scholarships to local high school seniors, as well as making donations to many local organizations including the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and Carousel Ranch.

For more information about the event, call Jim Oliver at 661-312-6700 or visit optimistsofcanyoncountry.org.