Editor’s note: This letter was submitted before the outdoor dining ban was lifted.

You can sit and eat for hours at your tray table, just inches from strangers on an enclosed plane with no ill effects, but you can’t sit alone at an outdoor table in an L.A. County park or restaurant. And all this over a germ with a 99.74% recovery rate and an 80-year average fatality age for the tiny 0.26% that succumbs. Our ancestors would truly think us mad.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita