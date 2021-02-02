Robert Potestio | A Federalist Perspective?

Rep. Mike Garcia opposes the veracity of the results of the Nov. 3 election on the grounds he’s a federalist but he doesn’t accept the states’ rights regarding election protocol or their judicial independence to determine if fraud occurred. So, here’s a guy who won election by fewer than 400 votes, and he believes ballot fraud occurred. And, despite all of the verified facts to the contrary and despite all of the legal challenges that have failed, he believes states’ rights don’t have standing and jurisprudence is suspect. This guy is a federalist? Revote!

Robert Potestio

Rockaway, Oregon