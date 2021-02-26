Taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle

There isn’t a better time than now to start getting fit with health information and products so easily accessible. Simply incorporate the basics into your daily routine — good nutrition, adequate exercise and a daily supplement — and start down the path toward better health.

Plan a nutritious diet

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans describes a healthy diet as one that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, nuts, whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk products. It should be low in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, salt and added sugar.

Warm weather makes fresh produce more easily accessible. Eat more fruits and vegetables by setting freshly washed and prepared produce on the kitchen counter or at eye level in the fridge. At every meal, make sure half your plate is made up of fruit and vegetable servings.

One-fourth of your plate at every meal should be made up of grains, such as wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal or barley. People who eat whole grains as part of a healthy diet have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases.

The remaining one-fourth of your plate should be lean or low-fat cuts of meat, plant-based protein or seafood.

Get regular exercise

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends an adequate amount of exercise every day. This guide can point to the right amount of exercise to add to your schedule:

Get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every week. For best results, spread the time out over several days.

Do strength training exercises at least twice a week. Lifting weights builds muscle, which means the body burns more calories — even at rest.

It’s important to keep in mind that when people are active, they produce more free radicals. The antioxidants found in supplements can help buffer the negative effects of the workout.

Improving your diet, exercising regularly, taking a daily supplement and getting enough restorative sleep are all important steps to overall wellness.

Work to incorporate each step into your daily routine until you reach your goal of good health.