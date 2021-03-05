An easy, crunchy peanut-brittle recipe

By Donna Erickson

Signal Contributing Writer

Classic recipes sometimes scare me off. Too many steps, too many risks for failure and too many pans to clean. No wonder I was thrilled years ago when my mom shared her easy technique for making peanut brittle. It all comes together in the microwave.

Reduced to these simple steps without need for a candy thermometer, your family will enjoy the salty-sweet confection in no time at all. Just be sure to spread out the hot mixture thinly on a warm pan to ensure the “brittleness” when it cools.

Microwave peanut brittle

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup roasted, salted peanuts

1 teaspoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

Butter or spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Warm in an oven just before you pour the mixture onto it.

In a 1-1/2-quart-size microwave-safe glass bowl, stir together sugar, corn syrup and salt until smooth. Microwave on high setting for 4 minutes.

Stir in peanuts. Microwave on high for about 3 minutes, or until light brown.

Stir in butter and vanilla. Microwave on high for 2 minutes more or until peanuts are lightly browned and mixture is golden in color. (Microwaves vary, so keep an eye on it at all times to ensure peanuts do not burn.) Remove carefully, as syrup will be very hot.

Add baking soda and gently stir thoroughly. Immediately pour mixture onto the warm baking sheet. Spread evenly with a greased spatula.

Cool and let stand until hardened, about 30 minutes. Break into serving-size pieces. Store extra candy between sheets of wax paper in an airtight container.

Note ou may substitute roasted cashews or almonds for the peanuts.

Donna Erickson’s award-winning series “Donna’s Day” is airing on public television nationwide. To find more of her creative family recipes and activities, visit www.donnasday.com and link to the Donna’s Day Facebook fan page. Her latest book is “Donna Erickson’s Fabulous Funstuff for Families.”

© 2020 Donna Erickson

Distributed by King Features Synd.