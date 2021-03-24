Community | Education in brief

Jensen accepted at Palmer College of Chiropractic

Braeden Jensen, of Valencia, has been accepted for enrollment at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose; and Port Orange, Florida.

Zalen Lyttle graduates from University of Tampa

Zalen Lyttle, of Santa Clarita, graduated from The University of Tampa on Dec. 5 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The virtual commencement ceremony included 618 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT’s board of trustees, Leslie Jones, UT assistant dean of the College of Social Sciences, Mathematics and Education, and the student challenge speaker.

Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The university serves approximately 10,000 students from 50 states and typically about 130 countries.

Bloome Named to UM fall 2020 dean’s honor roll

Olivia Jane Bloome, of Valencia, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2020 honor roll lists.

Bloome was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. With more than 23,000 students, Ole Miss is the state’s largest university and is ranked among the nation’s fastest-growing institutions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an honors college.

Local student wins YoungArts award

Shin & Lee Art Studio, of Valencia, congratulates student Yeajin Jeslyn Yoo on receiving a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) award for her caliber of artistic achievement.

Yoo is among 659 of the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from across the country and was selected through YoungArts’ prestigious annual competition by discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. YoungArts award winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for artists in the United States in which they will have opportunities for financial, creative and professional development support throughout their careers.

“YoungArts empowers artists to pursue a life in the arts beginning at the critical time when many are faced with decisions about life after high school and we are thrilled to announce this year’s YoungArts award winners. This group of extraordinary artists has reminded us yet again that extraordinary artistry is ageless, and I encourage everyone to get to know these faces and names as we will be seeing them for many years to come,” said Executive Director Jewel Malone. “To all of this year’s winners, congratulations! This is just the start of YoungArts’ commitment to supporting your careers, we look forward to working to with you and supporting your artistic and professional development.”