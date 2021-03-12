Dennis P. Nobile | Wright Letter an Insult to Veterans

As a former U.S. Marine who is a friend, associate and supporter of Rep. Mike Garcia, I do not appreciate being called a “traitor” or “seditionist” by Lynn Wright in The Signal (letters, March 3).

First of all, Mike served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. The Santa Clarita Valley veterans who hang out with Mike when he is in town are not traitors or seditionists who “hide behind the flag.”

We honor, support and defend that flag.

None of us supported the rioters in D.C., Portland, Seattle, Minnesota or anywhere else. The only thing that Mr. Wright had right is that many people in California do not want our country to turn into “what California has become.”

Dennis P. Nobile

Valencia