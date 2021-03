Re: Michele Buttelman, “Seeking Sasquatch.”

I saw your article in The Sunday Signal Feb. 21 and I just have one question concerning Sasquatch: According to your story, its existence has been around since 1920 or so. My question is, if it exists, why haven’t there been any skeletal or remains of Sasquatch found by anyone?

Jeffrey Moss

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: Alas, that is one of the many mysteries of the Sasquatch…