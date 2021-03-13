Patricia Suzanne | Biden and the Racism of Low Expectations

“I’m going to say something that’s going to get me in trouble,” Joe Biden said. “Think about it. If you want to know where the American public is, look at the money being spent on advertising. Did you ever, five years ago, think every second or third ad out of five or six would be biracial couples? This new generation — they’re not like us. They’re thinking differently. They’re more open.”

Who is “us,” Joe? Speak for yourself, man!

Most of us don’t harbor racial and ethnic stereotypes. We don’t speak – or think – the way you do. We don’t engage in identity politics, making assumptions about people based on the features with which they were born.

We’ve heard a variety of inane comments from Biden over the years, but one of the most telling was delivered when he appeared on “The Breakfast Club” radio show last fall.

The host, “Charlamagne tha God,” suggested Biden come in for another interview, stating, “We’ve got more questions.”

Joe’s response was the now legendary, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Another favorite escaped his lips in front of a small crowd of Iowa voters on the campaign trail in 2020: “Poor kids are just as bright, just as talented, as white kids.” Ouch.

And let’s not forget his feeble attempt to laud Barack Obama in 2008, when he uttered, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

Could anyone be more misguided and insulting?

Why is color so important to you, Joe? Why?? I believe it’s simply part of your ingrained belief system.

It may be normal to notice skin color, but Biden immediately makes unflattering assumptions, and then can’t help but express surprise when a person with a complexion darker than his own achieves something! He may not be a racist, but his attitude stems from the bigotry of low expectations.

In his mind, people of color are poor, uneducated, and can’t think for themselves. They’re in need of government support and Democrat guidance.

Despite growing cries from leftist Democrats that “America is a systemically racist country,” members of the party worked like dogs (or is that dog-faced pony soldiers?) to elect an old white guy. Think of that. An old white guy with such deep-seated prejudices that he is, according to his own words, out of touch with an increasingly open society.

Open society? Democrats can’t have THAT. They must have an underclass to which they can pander.

So the latest ploy is to push “critical race theory,” as encapsulated by their new favorite book, “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo. The author’s questionable theories provide an underpinning for her own personally minted, troubling form of hatred and discrimination.

Some of it was manifested in Seattle last summer. You may remember the CHOP/CHAZ zone in that city, but were you aware that its founders instituted a “Black-only racially segregated area”?

I guess those young people slept through the Jim Crow lecture in history class.

According to author DiAngelo, ALL whites are racist – they simply don’t want to admit it. The more light-skinned people resist this label, in fact, the more deep-seated their racism is, she purports. If you accept what she says as true, then some 72% of the country is flat-out racist and, by default, the current occupant of the White House.

The new push from leftists to correct this “problem” is to push policy aimed at equity. While “equity” and “equality” may have a similar sound, those words mean something entirely different.

Simply stated, equality focuses on opportunity. Equity focuses on outcome.

Vice President Kamala Harris explained this distinction in a video posted a few days before the November election, stating that equitable treatment means we “all end up at the same place.”

Oh, that’ll be fun. Maybe we don’t want to BE in the same place, Kamala, or frankly don’t deserve to be there. Some people don’t study as hard. Some eat nothing but junk food or down too many beers or make other stupid choices.

As individuals, we have varying levels of intelligence, physical ability, aptitude, etc. It’s quite obvious that government cannot guarantee an equal outcome for all citizens. It’s not even the constitutional duty of elected officials and bureaucrats to try!

If you want to know how equity can go wrong, you need only read a short story written by Kurt Vonnegut in 1961. A science-fiction piece entitled “Harrison Bergeron,” the story should be required reading for every middle school and high school student.

Set in the year 2081, it presents a slice of dystopian life where the activities and thoughts of every person are evened out by the office of the U.S. Handicapper General. With a mission to make everyone the same, the H.G. uses disturbing methods to achieve this end. Here’s a link to the piece: http://bit.ly/BergeronPDF.

Read it, and then you tell me – how far away are we from Vonnegut’s imagined world?

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative activist. She was born and raised in California, where once upon a time, under Republican leadership, the state grew into a model of prosperity for the world. She is now embarrassed to reveal her state of residence.