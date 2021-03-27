Prep Sports Roundup: Track, Girls Tennis

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for some of this past week’s Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Boys Track: Canyon 71, Valencia 61

Girls Track: Canyon 80, Valencia 45

Canyon track athlete Austin Hernandez set the bar high at the first track dual meet of the season on Wednesday, notching three top-10 performances in the state of California.

Canyon varsity boys narrowly defeated Valencia 71-61 in the first league dual meet of the season. Austin Hernandez led all scorers with 20 points, and won the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 6 inches, the state leading jump so far. He also won the 110 high hurdles in a time of 14.73, the third best time in California, and won the 200 in 22.36, the sixth fastest California time. Distance runners Jayson Velarde, Jacob Brown, Sam Regez and Kyle Stevens swept the distance events for Canyon. Valencia dominated the sprints, winning both relays and sweeping the 100 and the 400. Trey Suffredini won the 400 and was second in the 200. Cai Morgan won the 100.

Canyon was able to edge Valencia with the help of some key role players. Travis Dyson won the shot put and was second in the discus. Hamilton Davis won the pole vault and was third in the triple jump. And freshman Gavin Millhench scored key points in his first track meet, stepping up to earn second place in the triple jump and third place in both the long jump and the shot put.

Canyon varsity girls defeated Valencia 80-45 behind the strength of some talented young runners. Freshman Savannah Holcombe won the 100 high hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump. This was the first meet in which she had competed in any of those events. Freshman Cynthia Herrera won the 1600 and the 3200, and was second in the 800. Freshman Cayden Panariello won the 400 and the long jump. Ebony Lubin won the shot put and discus. Valencia speedster Shania Joachim won the 100 and the 200 and was part of the winning 4×400 relay team.

— Chris Jackson, Canyon track co-head coach

Girls Tennis: Saugus 16, Canyon 2; Valencia 16, Canyon 0

There was one loss for Saugus on the singles side and one loss on the doubles side in the Saugus-Canyon match. Every Saugus player won at least one set, including substitutes Cadence Dion and Ariane Villanueva. Saugus’ highlights:

No. 1 singles Emily Christensen swept her three sets.

No. 2 singles Julissa Diaz won two of her three sets, losing a close one 5-7.

No. 3 singles Sherry Salonga swept her three sets.

No. 1 doubles team Baylee Renfro and Chloe Hong won their two sets before being subbed out for Dion and Villanueva.

No. 2 doubles team Natalie Ratzlaff and Brianna Cervantes swept their three sets, including a close tie-breaker.

No. 3 doubles team of Dylan Wright and Riyana Chhabra won two of their three doubles sets.

From Canyon tennis coach Rich Bristow: “I was pleased that we did improve from one match to the next. We have an inexperienced team that has shown dedication to getting better and working hard.”

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

— Rich Bristow, Canyon tennis coach

