Purposeful ways to style a multi-purpose room

hether you call it a laundry room, mudroom or something else entirely, that multi-purpose space is likely a hub of activity in your home. For homeowners creating this utility space from scratch, the sky is the limit, but even if you’re updating an existing room, there are plenty of ways to add purposeful style and function.

Homeowners are often looking for ways to use the rooms in their homes in multiple ways. With some thoughtful planning and the right materials, even a modest utility area can become a multi-functional space for the entire family.

Take a utilitarian approach hen planning your space, put function front and center. There are plenty of clever ways to enhance the aesthetics, so focus first on how you want to use the space. It may be hard to conceive at first, but it’s possible to create a space that serves not only your basic laundry essentials, but also provides space for you to care for four-legged friends or enjoy a hobby. For example, you might add pet washing and grooming features, along with an oversized sink that doubles as a gardening and potting area.

Be conscious of lighting and cabinetry inserts hese things can help bring organization and order to the space. Puck lighting and LED strips illuminate select areas while dividers, sliding shelves and custom pull-out cabinets ensure your items are stored out of sight but within easy reach.

Be color conscious n a high-traffic space that sees a fair share of dirt and grime, color is an attractive way to cleverly disguise what lurks in between cleanings.

Gray tones are at the core of many contemporary interior schemes, and a mid-tone gray color palette is ideal to hide dirt and hair while providing a crisp and clean foundation for a cohesive look.

For example, Wellborn Cabinet’s Shaker-style Hanover door offers clean, fuss-free lines ideal for a utilitarian space. Choose maple and finish the cabinetry with Ash stain, a trending mid-tone gray that emphasizes the detail of the wood grain.

Pampered pets

With a pet-friendly multi-purpose room, you can make the less glamorous tasks of pet ownership more enjoyable while you shower your pooch with special attention.

Built-in kennel sing cabinetry, along with sturdy chicken wire mesh in place of panels on the door frames, you can build a stylish kennel right into the room. A simple drip tray protects the wood surface and makes cleanup easy.

Toe-kick feeder aximize every inch of space with clever solutions like a feeder that hides away under the cabinets. With built-in wells for food and water dishes, this convenient unit appears with a gentle nudge then easily slides back under the cabinet to make the space clean and neat again.

Pet feeding center rganizing your pet supplies keeps the area extra tidy, so make use of hidden storage with a pullout cabinet that holds pet food and other accessories out of sight. (Family Features)