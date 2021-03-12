Ready to welcome the community to The Cube

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita City Mayor

After months of renovations, the ice is frozen, the walls are painted, plumbing fixtures have been replaced, flooring has been updated and new signage is on the way at the former Valencia Ice Station, now known as The Cube — Ice and Entertainment in Santa Clarita.

You’ve no doubt heard of The Block at Orange or The Pike in Long Beach — The Cube brings the same kind of cool and concise name that is easy to remember and exciting to visit.

We are now just weeks away from cutting the ribbon and welcoming the community back to this vital amenity that will host ice sports — and also events. Capacity will, of course, depend on the current health restrictions.

You will continue to see progress being made as we move closer to the reopening date. New The Cube signage will be installed on the building, and an actual 3D cube will be placed in front of the building, perfect for photo ops. You won’t be able to miss the new LED sign that will replace the old one above the ticket booth. The new sign has the capacity and clarity to broadcast movies and will share with the community important schedule information, City news and sponsor advertisements.

Speaking of sponsorship, there are still several very cool ways to promote your business or organization at The Cube. You can buy naming rights to one of the three rinks, do a custom Zamboni wrap or even name the newly renovated banquet and balcony area.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities at The Cube, which is anticipated to see an annual attendance of more than 500,000 visitors, please contact Chris Page at [email protected].

I know how excited our local ice athletes are to return to this landmark City facility. The Cube will offer three ice sheets — an NHL rink, an Olympic rink and The Pond, a smaller rink that can be used for warming up or for a kid’s birthday party.

In addition, there is an option to cover the ice with an insulated floor, which will allow for a huge event space. The NHL rink is 85 by 200 feet which is approximately 17,000 square feet. This space would make The Cube the perfect venue for non-profit events, conventions, business meetings, concerts, sports competitions, filming and more.

The banquet area on the second floor has been completely renovated in the clean, crisp blue colors which are seen throughout The Cube. It will be the ideal place for mixers, smaller events and meetings. The room opens up onto a picturesque balcony with stunning views of the valley and the beautiful Santa Clarita sunsets.

The ribbon-cutting date will be announced shortly. Please make sure you are following the City on social media for all the latest details on The Cube.

I am thrilled that the City was able to preserve this vital amenity for our residents. I look forward to seeing you at The Cube!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.