Rob Kerchner | Keeping the Fear Going

As of Feb. 13 in the SCV, 237 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Total positive tests are 24,902. Per relevant studies (e.g, the journal Nature), the number of infections is estimated to be three to 20 times higher than the number of confirmed cases, because most go untested (like six of our own family’s nine SCV cases). This means the SCV recovery rate is WAY above even the 99.74% estimated by the Centers for Disease Control, and that’s even assuming testing positive at death equates to “dying from.” But everybody has heard about someone’s friend who knows somebody’s uncle who died and that’s enough for everyone to ignore the actual stats and keep the COVID fears going.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia