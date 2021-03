For eight years, from 2008 to 2016, regulation saddled America’s economy, ironically priming Donald Trump’s history-making recovery.

So how was he defeated? The same way… with regulation (alongside “emergency” election law rewrites). These saddled 2020’s economy with lockdowns in blue states like California, powered by incessant media hype over a rather benign (99.74% recovery rate/80-year average fatality age) flu.

Now get ready for the regulation circus to return…

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita