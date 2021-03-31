Rob Kerchner | What Was the Real Disaster?

Perspective: 70 out of 71 people in the world have not contracted COVID-19, and 499 out of 500 who HAVE contracted it survived. Moreover, the unlucky ones who didn’t survive COVID were so old on average that they actually died LATER as a group than everyone else.

Yup. You read that right. Later.

Because of that supposed threat, we have needlessly sacrificed millions of jobs, trillions of dollars, and countless freedoms. We have put billions of healthy people into quarantine, enacted scads of ridiculous restrictions, scared ourselves and our children silly, forgone treatments and education and physical fitness, and forfeited untold moments that can never be replaced. These sacrifices were needless because they were ineffectual at best, and negative on balance.

In a short, it wasn’t COVID-19 that was a disaster. It was government policy, driven by a largely one-sided media.

The only question is, are we willing to admit it yet?

Rob Kerchner

Valencia