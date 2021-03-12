Vejune J. Baltrusaitis | Thanks to Newhall School District, DLA

There has been much focus given to schools for re-opening even if just for hybrid instruction, and while it is understandable that this serves the needs and demands of most families in the Santa Clarita Valley, I would like to shine a spotlight on the Newhall School District’s Distance Learning Academy. As a parent and educator, I would like to give much-deserved praise to the DLA teachers who rose to the occasion to provide some of the most engaging and inspirational lessons possible. We have a kindergartner and a second grader, both of whom have teaching teams that have gone to extraordinary lengths to create lessons that both of our children talk about and get excited about, often long after they are over. Of course, every teacher wants to be in the classroom with his or her students, but given the unprecedented circumstances, we couldn’t be happier with the quality education that the DLA has produced. Thank you for all of the DLA’s hard work!

Vejune J. Baltrusaitis

Valencia