Beverley Scott | Tech Squashes Conservative Speech

Part 5 of 5; Part 4 was published April 2.

Fifteen social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, Buzzfeed, TikTok, Reddit, etc., have banned together to kick former President Donald Trump off their platforms. They have banded together to censor not only Trump, but also conservative speech. The left is blacklisting Trump supporters; their final attacks on Trump are aimed at Trump supporters as well. The left has ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and basically all the channels except Fox and a couple others, and they want to shut Fox down, so there is no opposing opinion – sounds a little too much like communist China or Nazi Germany to me. They also have Wall Street, Hollywood, Big Money, and on and on – and they think Fox is the problem! Big Tech has taken away Trump’s ability to communicate with his supporters. That is so wrong on so many levels. Since when is Big Tech more powerful than the president of the United States? And they do all this with immunity?

We have moved from freedom of information to control of information. Big Tech controls information, commerce, politics and elections. As long as they continue, we will never have a free press or fair election again. They are not impartial and should not receive Section 230 immunity protecting them from being sued for giving false information.

Why were (protesters) allowed to plan and organize violent riots on social media all summer long? The fact that celebrities raised $20 million for the rioters’ bail and zero for the victims of the looting and burning speaks volumes about the elites. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, “If you’re able to, chip in now to the MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.” Only when Trump said the next person who tears down a monument or memorial is going to prison for 10 years, did the tearing down of statues stop.

Big Tech also played a big role in the election by not allowing discussion about Joe and Hunter Biden’s pay-for-play connection to China and the Ukraine. Cumulus Communications has programming on more than 400 stations and they served notice on conservative talk show hosts that they are no longer allowed to talk about this election or they can be fired. It makes you think the Communist Party has already taken over America. We have to keep speaking the truth if we want to keep our country free.

When people get together and have a voice, it’s not a threat to democracy; it’s a threat to the people in power. More than 74 million people voted for Trump. We believe he made our lives better. He upped our wages, lowered our taxes, lowered unemployment, made our military stronger, treated our veterans much better, and pushed for school choice for the underprivileged. Unfortunately, the Democrats voted school choice down. And because of his business acumen, he got us vaccines for the coronavirus in less than a year. They still don’t have a vaccination for AIDS, and how many years has that been?

Hunter Biden was earning $50,000 a month to sit on the board of Burisma Holdings, a group of energy exploration and production companies based in Ukraine that hired him in 2014 after he had been discharged from the Navy Reserves for cocaine use. Hunter Biden had no background or expertise in energy exploration or production. Burisma was under investigation by Ukraine’s leading prosecutor, who Joe Biden got fired in March 2016. I’ve seen the videos where Joe Biden says, “I’m leaving here (the Ukraine) in six hours. If this prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the billion dollars (U.S. taxpayer money). And by God, the son of a bitch was fired!” Why do you suppose we heard nothing about this pay-to-play scheme prior to the election? There was also a big story about Hunter Biden’s business associate Tony Bobulinski coming forward to expose the corruption, but only Fox carried the story. He said Hunter brought him on board as CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through Ye Jianming and the Biden family. There was nothing on social media or the mainstream media.

President Biden appointed Nicholas McQuaid as acting assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice Criminal Division. The problem is, he was the partner of Hunter’s attorneys at Latham Watkins and will be in charge of Hunter’s criminal case, which is being investigated by a grand jury for tax evasion and money laundering.

The left is implying that the Capitol and the country are under threat from conservatives. In fact, they have domestic terrorist legislation before Congress right now. They are also preparing to take your guns away. They’ve opened the southern border, bypassing our legal immigration system, and decriminalized crossing the border. Opening our border is an all-out threat to our republic. This is what is happening while turning our focus to white supremacy and critical race theory training. Martin Luther King dreamed that one day we would be judged by the content of our character rather than the color of our skin. It seems we’re headed in the wrong direction.

Trump supporters are not violent or destructive. There was no violence in the many rallies across the country during his campaign, or at least not after the left-wing activists were removed. It appears the Jan. 6 rally was infiltrated by both left- and right-wing activists. More than 200 rioters have been arrested to date, including a left-wing activist/BLM member by the name of John Sullivan, founder of Insurgence USA, which was formed after the death of George Floyd. He wore a MAGA hat to infiltrate Trump supporters and was arrested for inciting violence.

For the record, this is what President Trump said that was the reason given for the latest impeachment farce in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol building: “We are going to walk down to the Capitol and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. You will not take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and be strong. We have come to demand that the Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Beverley Scott

Valencia