CBS Film Series to present ‘Lives Well Lived’

The Congregation Beth Shalom CBS Film Series continued with “Lives Well Lived,” which celebrates the wit, wisdom and life experiences of seniors who are living life to the fullest. Although they may have seen the worst of humanity, their outlook is still optimistic. Their stories are about perseverance, the human spirit, and staying positive in the midst of great challenges.

The film will be available to stream from Thursday, April 22, through Monday, April 26. A Zoom question-and-answer session with Director Sky Bergman is scheduled noon Sunday, April 25.

Tickets are $5 and available at bit.ly/2RxWzoN. Once you purchase tickets you will receive the film and Zoom links on the bottom of your Eventbrite receipt. Check your e-mail for your receipt and details.