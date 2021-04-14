CBS Film Series to present ‘Lives Well Lived’

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Congregation Beth Shalom CBS Film Series continued with “Lives Well Lived,” which celebrates the wit, wisdom and life experiences of seniors who are living life to the fullest. Although they may have seen the worst of humanity, their outlook is still optimistic. Their stories are about perseverance, the human spirit, and staying positive in the midst of great challenges.   

The film will be available to stream from Thursday, April 22, through Monday, April 26. A Zoom question-and-answer session with Director Sky Bergman is scheduled noon Sunday, April 25. 

Tickets are $5 and available at bit.ly/2RxWzoN. Once you purchase tickets you will receive the film and Zoom links on the bottom of your Eventbrite receipt. Check your e-mail for your receipt and details.

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS