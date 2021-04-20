Deadline extended for Sister Cities artist/author showcase

The deadline to submit entries for Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Young Artists and Authors Showcase has been extended to Sunday, April 25. The local Sister Cities program is looking for youth artists, poets, photographers, musicians and writers to participate in this annual showcase.

This year’s theme is “United in Hope” and students are asked to convey, through their entries, their vision of citizen diplomacy and how hope can be a uniting force during this challenging time when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt globally.

To qualify, students must be between 13 and 18 years old by May 1. Interested teens may submit one entry per category, along with a completed entry form, at scvipsantaclarita.org. Students with the top entry for each category will receive $100, and their entries will move on to compete nationally with Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., for the grand prize of $1,000 in each category.

Santa Clarita students have been successful nationally in this contest. Last year, the art piece by Valencia High School student Amber Lee and poem by Saugus High School student Sydney Hooper were chosen by Sister Cities International as national finalists.

For more information and to submit an entry, visit scvipsantaclarita.org. Contact Tess Simgen at 661–250-3726 or Elena Galvez at 661–255-4911, or email [email protected].com with any questions.