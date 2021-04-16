Even more Santa Clarita CAN DOs this spring

By Ken Striplin

City Manager

Last fall, the City of Santa Clarita launched the CAN DOs campaign, focusing on health and exercise and highlighting all of the activities residents can safely participate in during the COVID-19 pandemic. From the opening of the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita in September to the development of the 35 Parks Challenge, individuals and families were able to stay active — in a fun, positive way — while also ensuring public health protocols were followed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

With the encouraging news that case counts are falling as vaccination numbers increase, the State of California and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health have started to ease restrictions on what residents can and cannot do.

In the past few weeks, we have seen the return of youth and adult sports programming, indoor dining and the opportunity to visit entertainment centers and theme parks.

Driving throughout Santa Clarita this last week, I was encouraged to see the number of people shopping at local retailers and dining at Santa Clarita establishments. Softball teams are back competing, parents are taking their kids to their nearest Santa Clarita Public Library branch and we are beginning to see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

As public health restrictions are eased, more activities become part of the Santa Clarita CAN DOs.

This past Monday, the City celebrated the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of The Cube. This ice and entertainment center on Smyth Drive in Valencia brings ice back to Santa Clarita and will be home to ice skating, hockey, special events and more.

Now that the weather has warmed, it is the perfect time to make progress toward completing the 35 Parks Challenge.

The challenge is simple — download a Challenge checklist and visit each of the City of Santa Clarita’s 35 parks. Take photos to post on social media and submit your completed checklist to redeem a prize! Get started at santa-

clarita.com/CANDOs.

Are you ready to push yourself to the limit physically and mentally in a new adventure competition? The Incredible Chase, a local twist on CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” pits teams of two against each other in a variety of challenges throughout the month of May.

After each leg, teams will be eliminated until just one remains to claim the grand prize. You’ll want to choose your teammate quickly, however, as registration for The Incredible Chase closes Monday, April 19. Learn more and sign up today at santa-clarita.com/IncredibleChase.

There is so much to do and discover in Santa Clarita. To see everything you CAN DO and plan your next family outing, please visit santa-clarita.com/CANDOs.

