Facey continues to find new ways to serve health care needs

The “traditional” health care experience has been turned on its head thanks to COVID-19, but that hasn’t kept Facey Medical Group from finding ways to continue providing excellent care to patients. From video-based visits and online education programs to enhanced safety and security measures, the group has adapted nearly every aspect of its services to ensure patients aren’t left behind.

Even in the wake of the coronavirus, Facey’s Immediate Care clinics in Valencia and Mission Hills have continued to serve patients seven days a week, 365 days a year. All clinics now offer both virtual and in-person appointments. Most education programs and support groups are now available online. And the group’s affiliation with Providence has grown stronger as a result of everyone working together to keep patients healthy under new and unusual circumstances. Even paying bills and checking in for appointments has been made easier thanks to Facey’s patient portal, MyChart.

“Online bill payment is a convenience that our patients have requested for many years,” says the group’s president, Roscoe Marter, M.D. “And it’s part of our continued work to improve the Facey experience online. Our affiliation with Providence has given us the ability to expand, adopt a more advanced medical record system, give patients online scheduling options, plus many new ways to coordinate our patients’ care with other health systems. We can prescribe educational and support tools in the exam room that patients can access in the comfort of their home.”

It’s easy to see why Santa Clarita Signal readers have voted Facey Best Medical Group 12 years in a row. Whether it’s modern offices or convenient services, there’s plenty to love about being a Facey patient. To learn more about all the services Facey offers, visit www.facey.com.