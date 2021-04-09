It’s almost time to carve up the ice at The Cube!

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita City Mayor

The water has frozen, the skates are sharpened, and the doors are opening soon at The Cube — Ice and Entertainment Center! Residents will soon have the chance to lace up and hit the ice at The Cube, as the Santa Clarita landmark gets set to welcome the public.

Skating, hockey and other ice sports play a central role in many residents’ daily lives, and I am thrilled to say that our hometown ice rink will be back and open for business in just a few days’ time.

Monday, April 12, marks a milestone day in the City’s journey to bring ice back to Santa Clarita after purchasing the facility last fall. Along with partners from the LA Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), the City will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Cube. As public health orders that are in place do not permit public gatherings or crowds, residents can attend the ribbon cutting virtually by watching the event on the City of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.

Following the ribbon-cutting program outside The Cube, you’ll be able to get a glimpse inside the facility to see everything it has to offer. Over the past few months, teams from throughout the City organization have been working on renovating the building and preparing The Cube for its debut.

This process has included upgrades to technology, systems and infrastructure that ensure The Cube is always ready for the myriad athletes, families, fans and other guests who will visit each day.

What can you expect to see when you visit The Cube for the first time? Right off the bat, you will notice the exterior of the building has been dramatically overhauled. New paint and signage have enhanced the aesthetic, while a new LED screen is being installed that will display facility information, play videos and more.

As you enter the building, you will step into a completely reimagined lobby that features brand-new flooring, wall graphics and displays.

Stop at the customer service desk to check-in, pick up a pair of rental skates and (coming soon) visit the Pro Shop and City Store to get all of the gear and The Cube merchandise you need.

ASEC and the LA Kings have already done a wonderful job in preparing for the grand opening of The Cube. Daily programs, tournaments, competitions and special events are just some of the things to look forward to as The Cube kicks off a new era of ice and entertainment in Santa Clarita.

As public health orders allow, capacity and activity restrictions will lessen, and The Cube will be fully open to the public.

To learn more and see the latest news, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com and connect on social media by searching The Cube Santa Clarita on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. I can’t wait to see you out on the ice!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at

[email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.