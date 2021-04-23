Lois Eisenberg | A New Norm to Replace Hate

Hatred and violence has been spewed by the last administration in abundance to incite hate and violence against Asian Americans, partially due to the insinuation “Chinese flu” preached by Donald Trump. America is the Chinese Americans’ country just as all citizens of ethnic origin. (We should be) tolerant, compassionate and show empathy toward all groups who are being persecuted, and I feel that the Chinese Americans are now (being treated as) the new scapegoats.

Many are saying that the hate crimes toward the Asian Americans are not hate crimes, but are caused for other reasons. This denial of hate crimes is typical of the haters who have been brainwashed and lied to for the last four years by the past corrupt administration and they don’t want to know the truth.

Asian Americans and all other ethnic groups should be treated with respect.

If all Americans can pledge not to hate people who don’t look like them, or have different customs than they do, what a wonderful world this would be.

Being compassionate, tolerant and having empathy should be the new norm replacing hate.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita