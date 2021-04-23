Prep Sports Roundup:

SCV Sports Roundup

A recap of recent sports results. Got results and summaries? Email them to [email protected]

The following summaries were provided by team coaches and/or representatives for recent Santa Clarita Valley prep sports action. The Signal thanks all who submitted for helping get the word out about local athletes’ achievements. The following summaries are presented in chronological order of the games’ dates. In the event that both teams submit reports on the same event, the reports will be edited to combine them into one summary:

Girls Soccer: West Ranch 3, Saugus 1

Saugus girls varsity took to the road on April 13 and came up short in Foothill League game No. 3. The Wildcats got on the board first but the Centurions kept fighting and evened the score at 1 on a goal from Ryan Shepherd on a free kick from Madison Robbins, and the teams went to halftime tied at 1-1. The second half belonged to the Wildcats as they were able to put two in the back of the net. The Centurions dropped to 1-1-1 in Foothill League play.

— Kevin Miner, Saugus girls soccer coach

Boys Tennis: Valencia 15, Saugus 3

Saugus singles players Mathew Tolosa and Noah Fituci picked up the lone wins for the Centurions on April 14. Tolosa took two wins while Fituci claimed one. Quite a few of the sets were close, but ultimately, the Vikings secured the win.

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Girls Tennis: West Ranch 15, Saugus 3

Kicking off round two of league play was a match that lasted over three hours with West Ranch defeating Saugus on April 15.

The doubles were stacked by both teams, resulting in highly competitive sets. Doubles team Emily Christensen and Baylee Renfro picked up the only win on the doubles side for Saugus, 6-4.

Saugus senior Riyana Chhabra was able to win two of her three sets with scores of 6-2, 6-3, 5-7.

From Saugus coach Bailey Sindle: “I am proud of the way my girls played today. Tuesday was a tough loss and they bounced back. I can see the fight in their eyes, they want that playoff spot. Riyana surprised me today. I know she is good, but she showed me and everyone else that she is a real force to be reckoned with in singles. I am so proud of her.”

— Bailey Sindle, Saugus tennis coach

Girls Basketball: Trinity 49, Faith Baptist 34

Trinity’s April 16 win over Faith Baptist elevated Trinity’s record to 3-1, (3-0 in the Heritage League).

Kelly Lotz put up 24 points 18 rebounds and 8 steals, while Katie Brown scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

— James De Monbrun, Trinity girls basketball coach

Boys Basketball: Trinity 51, Faith Baptist 50

Trinity Classical Academy hosted Faith Baptist in a key Heritage League rivalry game April 16, and prevailed 51-50.

Will Yunbar scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and 6 steals to anchor the Knights’ scoring. John Cervantes King scored 2 of his 7 points with free throws with 8 seconds remaining to put Trinity up by 1, and Nate Thomas stole the ball just before time expired to seal the victory.

— Darrell Hebert, Trinity boys basketball coach

Girls Soccer: Saugus 3, Golden Valley 0

In the fourth game of Foothill League play, the Centurions took to the road to play Golden Valley on April 16 and came out on top 3-0. The Lady Cents got on the board early on a goal from senior captain Lauren Park and continued to control the game, creating numerous opportunities, and a short time later Sascha Marcellin connected off a nice cross from Grace Rutherford to make the score 2-0. The final goal came from Nya Baccelli when she put one in the back of the net to bring the score to 3-0 before halftime. Both teams played an even second half with the final score 3-0. The Centurions moved to 2-1-1 on the year.

— Kevin Miner, Saugus girls soccer coach

Softball: Saugus 12, Golden Valley 0

Junior Marina Provencio pitched a one-hit complete game shutout as Saugus defeated Golden Valley 12-0 in a non-league game on April 15. Offensively, the Centurions tallied 15 hits.

Allie Enright was 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, 3 runs and 2 RBI. Maddie Campeau had 2 hits, which included a 2-run home run. McKenna Gibson went 2 for 3 with a triple, 2 runs and 2 RBI. Alyssa Ramirez also launched a 2-run home run.

— Jerome Castaneda, Saugus assistant softball coach

— More sports recaps and summaries coming soon.