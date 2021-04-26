Raggio certified as AddingZEROS facilitator

Paul A. Raggio, co-owner and president of One True North Inc., Leadership and Business Coaching Solutions, has completed the AddingZEROS Executive Organizational Development Training and has earned the AddingZEROS certification.

An AddingZEROS facilitator provides companies the tools and the guidance to add zeros in every aspect of the business – revenue, margin, profit, customer acquisition, customer retention, employee engagement, employee retention and community involvement.

“CEOs, executives and organizations need leadership and management more today than ever. Paul Raggio will provide advanced executive development tools for CEOs and their executive teams to benefit organizations and the Santa Clarita Valley community,” said Monte Wyatt, CEO of AddingZEROS. “A strategic-thinking execution planning process is vital to our country’s growth as we rebuild the economy.”

The AddingZEROS Executive Development training program creates a simple business model for independent coaches, trainers and consultants to develop a profitable and sustainable business with leveraged full-time income and long-term clients. “The simplicity of the AddingZEROS executive development program makes complex topics simple for clients and coaches in their business,” said Wyatt.

AddingZEROS is a global executive development and training company that works with CEOs and executive teams to achieve exponential growth through team alignment, leadership and management development, and consistency throughout an organization.