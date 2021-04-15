Rick Barker | Garcia Shows True Sense of Honor

I’m in my 70s, which means I come from an era when people actually used to speak to each other face to face, to discuss their views on issues. In today’s keyboard culture, I think a lot of people will type and post things they would never dream of saying to another person’s face. A couple of people slamming Rep. Mike Garcia on this site would most certainly fall into that category. I don’t know them, so I obviously don’t know what’s in their heart, but the venom in their words speaks volumes about their character — or lack of same.

I met Rep. Garcia about two years ago and can honestly say he is one of the most honorable people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. Mike loves helping people in need and doesn’t ask if they voted for him or what political party they belong to — he just gives to people in need, in both his time and from his personal finances. Every month Mike donates 10% of his congressional salary to local charities that help residents of the 25th Congressional District.

Mike has proven his dedication to both his country and his fellow human beings through his time as a naval aviator flying in combat and his tireless and dedicated representation of the people in the 25th District, whether they voted for him or not.

The man is a class act and I am honored and very proud to call him my friend and my congressman.

Rick Barker

Valencia