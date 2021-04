Is America enjoying its endless game of “Fauci Says”? Or is it only appealing to “government knows best” control freaks and frightened Chicken Littles? Both groups are surely vexed by the fact that states still under lockdowns and masking orders are seeing cases spike, while those that have reopened have seen a decline.

Even the “Today” show noted this. But the bureaucrats and their enablers are not about to stop the game…

Rob Kerchner

Valencia