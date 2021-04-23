Rob Kerchner | Government Isn’t Here to Help You

If you think the government is here to help you or keep you well, you’re fooling yourself. Sorry, but that’s the harsh truth. The government is here to control you. And that’s good if you’re a criminal, but it has no place for everyone else. Government has a monopoly on the use of force. It doesn’t have a monopoly on compassion, on wisdom, on health, or on wealth (in fact, it doesn’t have any wealth of its own). It’s only here to stop criminals. Period. So if you’re willing to be treated like a criminal because it makes you feel safe, may God save you from your delusion… and the rest of us from your vote.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia